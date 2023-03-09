 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Blackpink's Jisoo reveals ethereal teaser for solo debut

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

The single album will be dropping on March 31st
The single album will be dropping on March 31st

On March 9th K-pop girl group Blackpink’s Jisoo unveiled a gorgeous album title poster for her debut album called ME. The poster shows a close up of the idol with a vibrant green background.

The background is similar to that of the previous album teaser which showed a lush green field with a red cloth in the middle. The single album is confirmed to drop on March 31st.

Blackpink’s agency YG Entertainment announced that the music video for Jisoo’s solo is the highest budget video they have ever produced. The singer’s debut is highly anticipated since she is the last member from the group to have a solo project.

The first member to come out with an individual track was Jennie’s Solo, followed by Rosé and then Lisa. All three members saw huge success with their solo tracks and fans are hoping the same will take place with Jisoo. 

