Thursday Mar 09 2023
Jimin from BTS reveals teasers for solo debut

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

His album is set to come out on the 24th
K-pop group BTS’ Jimin has revealed new teasers for his solo debut album called Face. All the teasers focus on different aspects of the album, hinting at a more dark and gritty concept.

One of the shots show the singer standing alone in a room with furniture covered in white sheets. The album is due to come out on March 24th and the track list is also out. It includes tracks like Face Off, Interlude: Dive, Like Crazy, Alone, Set Me Free Part 2 and Like Crazy English Version.

Like Crazy, which will have two versions, is the title track of the album and has been produced by Jimin and fellow bandmate RM. Set Me Free Part 2 is the pre-release track which will drop on March 17th. 

