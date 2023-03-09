 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 09 2023
King Charles latest move could help repair fractured relationship with Prince Harry

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

King Charles III has appeared to be a very smart king as he shunned Harry and Meghan's criticism against the palace and took a big step to ease tension and ongoing crisis within the family.

The 74-year-old monarch, who would officially be crowned along side his wife Queen Consort Camilla on May 6, has once again extended an olive branch to his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle.

Charles has finally recognised Meghan and Harry's children Archie and Lilibet, as Prince and Princess amid the mounting pressure from the public to strip the Sussexes of their royal tiles.

His move, according to some royal experts and historians, could help ease tension between the Sussexes and the royal family.

Meghan and Harry's children - who previously listed as "master" and "miss" - are now referred to as "Prince Archie of Sussex" and "Princess Lilibet of Sussex" on the official website of the British royal family.

Buckingham Palace has also made official updates to the line of succession after revealing the new titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children. After the latest development, it's being speculated that Harry and Meghan could also attend King Charles Coronation.

