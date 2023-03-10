Meghan takes a stroll 'with a smug grin' after getting what she wanted

Hours after the royal family recognised Meghan and Harry's children Archie and Lilibet as Prince and Princess on its official website, Meghan Markle was pictured taking a stroll.

The Duchess of Sussex's photos didn't go down well with some people who thought she called paparazzi and took a carefully managed stroll after what they called strong arming the royal family into giving her children royal titles.

Commenting on her photos some people said she gave a smug grin in the photos.

The photos emerged a day after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they would gave their children the titles of Prince and Princess.



The decision came days after the royal couple confirmed they have received an invitation for King Charles coronation which takes place on May 6.



