‘You’ Tati Gabrielle hails Penn Badgley’s dissociative acting skill

Friday Mar 10 2023
Friday Mar 10, 2023

You’s star Tati Gabrielle weighs in on the experience of working alongside Penn Badgley, in the newest season of the Netflix special.

She weighed in on everything, during the course of an interview with People magazine.

She started off by admitting, “So in season 3, I will never forget the first time me and Penn did our first scene."

“And we were talking Penn and Tati, and then they got ready to call action, and Penn's eyes changed. Just a whole new person stepped into his body. And I was like ... Oh my God. He's so good.”

“He started doing these scenes, and Joe, in this dissociative state, it was sort of doubling anxiety-inducing because, on one hand, Marienne is desperate to get through to Joe.”

“He knows that something's happening mentally speaking, and she's trying to pull him back out. And then on top of that, as Tati, I couldn't feel Penn anymore.”

This wound up feeling like “such a testament to his f******* talent.”

“Both Penn and Joe were dissociating. And I was like, Oh no, where'd you go? It really made [for] just very authentic and very genuine moments.”

“And that's why I love working with Penn throughout this process is because he's such a present scene partner for whatever the case is, and as well as even off set, always willing to talk about something, work through something. And he was a big supporter for me through my time in the cage.”

