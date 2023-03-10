 
'You' Tati Gabrielle talks 'trauma responses' with Joe Goldberg: Couldn't stay in that cage'

'You' Tati Gabrielle talks 'trauma responses' with Joe Goldberg: Couldn't stay in that cage'

You’s Tati Gabrielle has just broken her silence over the difficulty she felt attempting to shoot any scenes alongside Penn Badgley whenever he disassociated into Joe Goldberg.

The paragraphs below contain spoilers for the latest season.

Tati recalled the entire instance where she was held captive, during an interview with People magazine.

She started the conversation off by praising Badgley for his acting prowess, and said, “I got chills immediately within the first few seconds of me being in there and then this crazy feeling of anxiety just started rushing through my body. I feel like it was almost like a trauma response.”

“I personally have never been in the cage,” and even thought I had already started doing work with Marienne in my head,” still :I think just my brain as Tati, knowing what the cage is and what happened in there, I couldn't stay in the box for more than 30 seconds the first time I stepped into it.”

“I was like, all right, I don't want to be in here until I've got to be in here.”

She even went on to say, “Once we actually got into the work, it was definitely a challenge. I mean, just one doing, especially that first episode and episode eight, being by myself, it was the first time, as an actor, I had to sort of carry some 20 minutes, basically, worth of work by myself. Nobody to bounce off of. I was like, OK. But it was a really fun challenge. I feel like I really got to grow as an actor in that way.”

During the course of the chat, she also recalled an instance when she physically saw his eyes change once the scene was called. 

