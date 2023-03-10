 
Showbiz
Friday Mar 10 2023
Web Desk

'RRR' actor Jr NTR reveals the toughest part of 'Natu Natu'

Web Desk

Friday Mar 10, 2023

'Natu Natu' is choreographed by Prem Rakshith

RRR actor Jr NTR shares the most difficult part while shooting for the Oscar nominated song Natu Natu.

In a statement, he revealed that the dance steps of the song were not that difficult but synchronization was.

"The experience of shooting for that song - and I've been telling this - my legs still hurt! The steps as such were not hard but was harder was the sync. We were rehearsing it every day for three hours; we were rehearing it every day while shooting for that song; we rehearsed a week before we shot for that song. And we were rehearsing on set as well. It was only for synchronization”, said NTR.

Song Natu Natu from film RRR directed by SS Rajamouli has been nominated in the Best Original Song category in the 95th Academy Awards.

It has been choreographed by Prem Rakshith, whom Rajamouli credits a lot for the success of the song, reports Inditoday.

Prem, on his twitter handle, especially wrote a thank you note for the director of the magnum opus. "I thank my guru, @ssrajamouli sir, for this kind words towards me. I'm glad you enjoyed my work and appreciated my contribution, I’m grateful for ur trust in me & the opportunity to prove myself once again as a trustworthy choreographer for #RRRMovie.”

RRR garnered attention globally as it got nominated in the BAFTA 2023 longlist. It also bagged award at the Golden Globes 2023. The film is now hoping to win the Oscars.

