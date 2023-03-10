 
pakistan
Friday Mar 10 2023
Double blessings: Ramadan to kick off with rains

Friday Mar 10, 2023

Heavy rain lashed the twin cities on January 21, 2018. — APP / File
The Pakistan Meteorological Department said Friday that rainfall is expected to start from the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the Met department, the country is likely to witness rain in the last days of March. However, the second and the last Ashra of Ramadan is expected to remain relatively hot. 

Meanwhile, the Met Office predicted that the weather in Karachi will remain hotter than usual in the next three to four days.

However, the weather in the port city will start to improve after March 12.  

Meanwhile, the weather is likely to remain dry with increased day temperatures in the plain areas during the next 12 hours, according to Radio Pakistan

The temperature recorded in Islamabad and Quetta was 11°C, Lahore 18°C, Karachi 21°C, Peshawar 15°C, Gilgit 7°C, Murree 5°C and Muzaffarabad 12°C. 

Earlier, weather expert Jawad Memon had predicted that the summer season in Karachi could be extremely hot this year as the temperatures in the month of February were above normal.

Memon told Geo News that the rising temperature in February indicated extremely hot weather in the coming days.

Pakistan has been witnessing an unusual rise in temperatures, causing longer and more intense summers and heavy rains due to global warming.

Last year, the country was devastated by catastrophic floods following monster monsoons.

