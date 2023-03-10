Emily Ratajkowski shades ex Sebastian Bear-McClard: ‘Men are trash!’

Emily Ratajkowski talked about her “hard” divorce from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard hinting that he “crossed lines” with her and gaslighted her.

Without disclosing much details of her split as she is officially not divorced, the model seemingly shaded her husband saying her life has become easier since the separation.

Speaking on Dear Media’s Going Mental With Eileen Kelly podcast, the Gone Girl star opened up about the hard time she went through parting ways with her alleged serial cheater husband.

During the interview, the host pointed out how fans of the star were shocked after it was revealed that someone as beautiful as Ratajkowski could get cheated on.

Without confirming whether or not cheating allegations on the producers were true, the model-actor declared that all “men are trash.”

"It was so interesting that that was the reaction to the news because I was just like…men are trash, ladies!” she said. “It doesn’t matter who you are or how perfect you are or whatever.”

"I had lines, I was very willing to [stay for a lot of things], but there are certain things…." she hinted. "I’m a very off and on person. I will literally sit with people I love — friends, family, whatever — for so long and if there’s a line that’s crossed, I’m like…ok, I’m out.

“For me, that was so clear [in my marriage] and it just became clearer and clearer and clearer. Which was good. It was really validating and helped me come back to myself in a way that was beautiful,” she added.

She went on to reveal that separation from McClard was "especially hard" as they share a 2-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear.

Ratajkowski advised her fans while reflecting on her own failed marriage to "trust your instincts and gaslighting is a real thing," which seemed to be a diss at McClard.

"I didn’t understand that it was actually going to be so nice to come back to myself and return back to how I see the world and how I understand things and my instincts. You’ll be shocked at how much easier life is."