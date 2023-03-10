Assets beyond means case against Faiz Hamid was referred to NAB: report





Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid gestures during an interaction with media in Afghanistan. — Screengrab/Twitter

NAB returned case seeking formal nod from concerned officials.



Prme Minister Shehbaz Sharif aware of reference against Hamid.

Decisions made by army chief, Gen (retd) Hamid quoted as saying.

ISLAMABAD: A case of alleged assets beyond means against former DG ISI Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid was referred to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a few weeks back, The News reported on Friday.



Informed sources in the NAB confided to The News the NAB Rawalpindi office had received a file containing complete details of Lt Gen (retd) Hamid's income tax record and a two-page complaint signed by some unknown locals from Chakwal, requesting initiation of inquiry against the ex-DG ISI.

Sources said that DG NAB considered the file and after consultation with his seniors, the case was returned with the direction that a formal request be made to the Bureau by the authorities concerned.

According to the sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also knew about the whole episode.

Now with the appointment of new NAB Chairman Lt Gen (R) Nazir Ahmed Butt, the case is expected to be referred back to the NAB for initiation of formal proceedings against the former top spymaster of the country.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that the investigation agencies were conducting an inquiry against former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid and the media would be duly updated on the progress of the case.

The interior minister did not disclose which government investigation agency was conducting an inquiry against the former ISI chief. He also did not specify what was being probed against the former DG ISI.

“Only the institution can conduct Lt Gen (retd) Faiz’s court martial,” Sanaullah, however, said and added, "The General Headquarters holds the military trial, not the interior ministry".

In an interview with WeNews — a newly launched social media platform — on Wednesday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz demanded the court martial of General (retd) Hamid.

She alleged that Faiz had played a role in destabilising the country by weakening the PML-N government for two years and supporting Imran Khan’s government for four years.

Maryam stressed the need for exemplary punishment for Hamid to ensure that no one dared play any “unconstitutional role” in the future.

The same day (on Wednesday), a senior journalist and anchorperson shared on social media the response of Lt Gen (retd) Hamid to what Maryam said.

According to the journalist, former DG ISI in response to the allegations levelled by Maryam has reminded through text messages to him that he was merely a major general in 2017-18 and asked if a major general while following the military discipline, could topple an elected government on his own.

Hamid is reported to have added that in the army, the decisions were made by the army chief only. He was also quoted as saying that all the verdicts (against Sharifs) were given by the courts.

From among the key members of the former establishment, the PML-N has recently focused its attack on Hamid while sparing the former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Maryam was asked in the WeNews interview why she was not demanding any action against the former army chief, she said that Mian Nawaz Sharif did criticise General Bajwa when he was the COAS.