Alec Baldwin remembers late Robert Blake as ‘the incredible gifted actor’

Alec Baldwin has requested fans to remember late actor Robert Blake for his decades-long career rather than legal entanglements.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 30 Rock actor, 64, penned a touching tribute to Blake following the news of his death at 89 on Thursday.

Baldwin, in his lengthy tribute, reflected on both Blake's Hollywood career and the shocking accusations of fatally shooting his wife in 2001.

The Oscar-nominated actor posted a clip of Blake in the 1967 film In Cold Blood, and in the caption, he wrote, “Robert Blake has died,” adding that, “I realize that many people have had harsh feelings toward him. His life seemed to involve many dramatic legal entanglements. Today, I want remember him as the incredibly gifted actor he was.”



Baldwin stated Blake's career as “a child actor who made countless films in the 40's,” and mentioned his notable performances such as 1961's Town Without Pity and 1973's Electra Glide in Blue.

“His tv series BARETTA was a hit for ABC, with Baretta's cockatoo Fred as his sidekick,' Baldwin said. 'But it was in the film IN COLD BLOOD, directed by Richard Brooks ... that Blake cemented his place in movie history.”

“Blake and Scott Wilson give two of the greatest performances of all time in the film based upon Truman Capote’s novel,” he noted.

Baldwin’s tribute for Blake came amid he requested for rescheduling of the virtual hearing in the criminal case for the Rust shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.