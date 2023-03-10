 
entertainment
Friday Mar 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan reacts to Lilibet, Archie’s royal titles

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 10, 2023

Piers Morgan reacts to Lilibet, Archie’s royal titles

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has reacted to Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie’s new royal titles, accusing their parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of ‘hypocrisy’ over kids titles.

In his opinion, the outspoken journalist said, “Because I was sure that they kept telling the world how ghastly the monarchy is - it's a prison camp, all the royals want to get away from it but they can't because they are trapped in the world of titles and privilege - and now they want to give their kids the titles of Prince and Princess?"

"Even though they don't live anywhere near the Royal Family," Piers Morgan continued on his current show Uncensored.

The California-based royal couple have begun calling their young daughter Lilibet a princess, apparently ending uncertainty over the royal titles of their two children.

Confirming her baptism, a spokesperson for the couple referred to her as "Princess Lilibet Diana".

More From Entertainment:

Pedro Pascal prompts hilarious reactions over his ‘violent’ Starbucks coffee order

Pedro Pascal prompts hilarious reactions over his ‘violent’ Starbucks coffee order

K-pop icons BTS has achieved RIAJ Million Certification in Japan

K-pop icons BTS has achieved RIAJ Million Certification in Japan
‘Baretta’ actor Robert Blake dies aged 89

‘Baretta’ actor Robert Blake dies aged 89
Kardashian-Jenners might not be ‘invited’ to the 2023 Met Gala: details inside

Kardashian-Jenners might not be ‘invited’ to the 2023 Met Gala: details inside

Harry, Meghan trying to reconcile with royal family by using titles for kids: Expert

Harry, Meghan trying to reconcile with royal family by using titles for kids: Expert

Lewis Capaldi 'terrified for people to see' intimate documentary

Lewis Capaldi 'terrified for people to see' intimate documentary
Pedro Pascal recalls filming death scene in 'Game of Thrones': 'relaxing'

Pedro Pascal recalls filming death scene in 'Game of Thrones': 'relaxing'
Can Prince Harry, Meghan Markle really ‘fit King Charles into their schedule’?

Can Prince Harry, Meghan Markle really ‘fit King Charles into their schedule’?
Brian Austin Green 'supports' ex Megan Fox 'no matter what' amid MGK split rumours

Brian Austin Green 'supports' ex Megan Fox 'no matter what' amid MGK split rumours

Prince Harry able to afford LA ‘because he’s the son of Diana’: ‘Grossest hypocrite’

Prince Harry able to afford LA ‘because he’s the son of Diana’: ‘Grossest hypocrite’