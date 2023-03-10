Piers Morgan reacts to Lilibet, Archie’s royal titles

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has reacted to Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie’s new royal titles, accusing their parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of ‘hypocrisy’ over kids titles.



In his opinion, the outspoken journalist said, “Because I was sure that they kept telling the world how ghastly the monarchy is - it's a prison camp, all the royals want to get away from it but they can't because they are trapped in the world of titles and privilege - and now they want to give their kids the titles of Prince and Princess?"

"Even though they don't live anywhere near the Royal Family," Piers Morgan continued on his current show Uncensored.

The California-based royal couple have begun calling their young daughter Lilibet a princess, apparently ending uncertainty over the royal titles of their two children.

Confirming her baptism, a spokesperson for the couple referred to her as "Princess Lilibet Diana".