Friday Mar 10 2023
Tom Cruise clicks selfies with US Navy sailors during ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ special screening

Friday Mar 10, 2023

Tom Cruise visited a US Navy aircraft carrier in Adriatic Sea for a special Top Gun: Maverick screening ahead of the much anticipated 2023 Oscar awards ceremony.

The Hollywood star, 60, appeared in good spirits on Friday as he led the visit to USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) along with Maverick writer and producer Christopher McQuarrie, and editor Eddie Hamilton, as well as Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham.

Cruise’s visit included a special screening of the movie in the ship’s hanger bay and a meet-and-greet with sailors aboard the vessel.

The Mission Impossible star opted for a casual look as he clicked selfies with the crew. 

Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, commander, CSG-10, George H.W. Bush CSG, said, “I know our Sailors will never forget that night in the hangar bay, and I am equally as certain that neither will Mr. Cruise,” as per the Daily Mail reported.

“The Sailors of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group represent what is best about America. Their commitment and courage is on display every day, and I know Tom and his entire team left with a fuller appreciation of the capabilities and power of U.S. Navy's carrier strike groups -- and the dedication and grit of our Sailors that make it all possible.”

Top Gun: Maverick has earned nominations for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Original Song, Best Visual Effects and Best Sound at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards.

