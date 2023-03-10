Steven Spielberg recalls George Lucas' helping him on 'Jurassic Park'

Steven Spielberg, who directed the most critically acclaimed films of the 1990s like Jurassic Park and Schindler's List, recalled how Lucas George helped him.

Jurassic Park and Schindler's List both released in 1993, and Spielberg needed to ask for some extra help to make both films come out on time.

In a recently released bonus clip of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Spielberg explained that he had been working on Schindler's List for 10 years "to work up the nerve" to make it, because "it was such a responsibility in telling that story."

He also revealed that he first read the Steven Zaillian's script for Schindler's List when he just finished shooting Jurassic Park, which meant there was still plenty of post-production work needed to be done on the dinosaur adventure.

The director told that he read the script with his wife, Kate Capshaw, and by "page 167" he knew he had to create this movie during the wintertime in Poland, so that he won't have to wait another year to start work on it.

Therefore, he immediately reached out to producer, who is the current Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, to tell her that he needed to shift his focus from Jurassic Park to Schindler's List, even though there was still "[sound] mixing, color correction, and sound effects" left to finish on the movie.

Fortunately, Spielberg was able to get help from Star Wars creator Lucas to supervise the remaining sound work on Jurassic Park.

He explained, "I asked George Lucas if he would supervise the dub. And George came in and dubbed the picture for me."

Spielberg referred to Lucas as "a best friend, always."

Suprisingly, the best dinosaur adventure movie, Jurassic Park won best sound effects editing and best sound at the 66th Academy Awards in 1994.