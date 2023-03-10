 
Disney's Bob Iger reveals Marvel will 'see a lot of newness' over the next five years

Disney CEO Bob Iger has shared his thoughts on Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During a recent appearance at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference this week, Iger was asked if Marvel would carry on with multiple sequels for individual characters, via Independent.

To this, Iger responded, “Sequels typically worked well for us.”

“Do you need a third and a fourth, for instance? Or is it time to turn to other characters?” said the 72-year-old.

Iger mentioned, “There’s nothing in any way inherently off in terms of the Marvel brand.”

“I think we just have to look at what characters and stories we’re mining, and you look at the trajectory of Marvel over the next five years, you’ll see a lot of newness,” stated Iger.

Disney’s Iger added, “We’re going to turn back to the Avengers franchise, but with a whole different set of Avengers.”

Iger made comments after the disappointing box office performance for the MCU movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The outlet reported that the movie dropped 69 per cent at the box office in its second week, “marking the second-biggest drop in the Marvel history”.

