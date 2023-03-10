 
entertainment
Friday Mar 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Tablo from Epik High reveals how BTS’ Suga helped his daughter with homework

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 10, 2023

K-pop group Epik High’s Tablo divulges how Suga from BTS helped his daughter with her homework. Tablo was a guest on Suga’s drinking show called Suchwita which aired on February 23rd.

The pair are old friends and their chemistry was visible throughout the episode. Fans of BTS felt sentimental about Suga having Tablo on his show since he has been a long term fan of Epik High.

Tablo held a concert at Fort Lauderdale on March 9th where they revealed a short clip where he spoke about his daughter Haru and Suga’s interaction that day. He revealed that Haru had been on the set of Suchwita with the goal of getting Suga to help her with her homework.

She was doing a school project which was on BTS, so she got her answers from Suga and cited him as the source on the project. 

