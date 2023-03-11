 
Saturday Mar 11 2023
Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi addresses press conference on PTI worker Ali Bilal's death

Saturday Mar 11, 2023

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi is addressing a press conference on the mysterious death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker Ali Bilal

The PTI claimed that Punjab police killed its worker Ali Bilal — nicknamed Zille Shah — during Wednesday's standoff at Zaman Park

On Wednesday, Punjab Home Department had imposed Section 144 in Lahore citing serious security threats for seven days. The clashes occurred as police attempted to disrupt the gathering of the PTI workers at PTI Chairman Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence.

Horrific images of the body of the PTI worker in Lahore began circulating on social media. Later, more details of Bilal’s death began to surface, including CCTV footage of a private 4X4 vehicle, which can be seen dropping Bilal at a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the post-mortem report, the victim had 26 marks of torture on his body.

The PTI chief then shared a video of Bilal being taken away in a police van claiming that he was killed in police custody.

Moreover, a request was also submitted at Lahore's Race Course Police station for registering a first information report (FIR) against interim CM Naqvi and Minister for Interior Rana Sananullah for Bilal's death.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamiyana and Sub-inspector Rehan were mentioned in the application submitted by Bilal's father Liaquat Ali.

The police formed also a committee to probe Bilal’s death on Thursday comprising Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Elite Force Sadiq Ali and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Imran Kashore.

