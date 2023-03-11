Oscars 2023 may roast Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after ‘South Park’ episode

Apart from the Coronation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are yet to announce whether they will be attending this year’s Oscars ceremony on Sunday, March 12th, 2023.

Whether or not they would attend, they might still end up being the attention especially after South Park did a parody episode of the couple, according to PR expert and The Moment Lab founder Matt Yanofsky, via the Mirror.

The PR expert believed that the animated show “ripped the band-aid” for many to talk about the former royal couple.

“South Park is a show that is grandfathered into pop culture. Nobody is cancelling it, and it has a history of saying what everyone thinks but is scared to say,” he opined.

The episode depicted “Prince and Princess of Canada” who moved across the road from Kyle as they continued their “worldwide privacy tour” despite craving the attention.

Matt continued, “By satirising the couple, they’ve given other people permission to finally say what they think about Meghan and Harry, as we saw similarly with Chris Rock’s stand-up special. Meghan and Harry are no longer untouchable in the US.”

For the Oscars, he said that though the ceremony has “the most out-of-touch audience in Hollywood. It’s 50/50 if they joke about the couple or if they start mocking Meghan and Harry in five years. It’ll be interesting to see what happens.”

He revealed the couple are “bigger than ever” which could leave them open for jokes. But he admitted that despite selling all their “dirty laundry” the couple’s decision to label their children ‘prince’ and ‘princess’ means the public will have to pay attention to them.

“It’s a branding decision, and a thought out one at that,” he added.