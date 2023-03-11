Gerard Pique to take action against Shakira over her brutal diss tracks: Report

Gerard Pique may take an action against his former girlfriend Shakira after she released back to back songs shading him and his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

As per Spanish program Telecinco, the former Barcelona star has had enough of the Waka Waka hitmaker's digs and seeks some kind of action against her.



Shakira’s songs have reportedly taken a toll on him and his girlfriend and family members who have to face her fans whenever they step out.

Journalist Saul Ortiz said on the show that it is not clear if Pique would file a lawsuit against the Columbian singer for her constant attacks or would try to deal with the matter internally.

“It is true that he turned grief, pain and frustration into humor before the media, a musical persecution of his ex-partner, but he has made the decision not to overlook the use of the family again to try to generate even more hatred and media confrontation,” the journalist claimed.



After launching brutal attacks on Pique and Marti in her song BZRP Music Session #53, the singer released another track in collaboration with Karol G.

In the new song titled TGQ, Shakira seemingly confirmed that the footballer wanted to “get back together” with her after split but she’s “not an idiot” to reconcile with him after he cheated on her.

"If you know that I do not repeat my mistakes, tell your new baby that I don’t compete for men," the Colombian singer croons in the song.

In apparent diss at the 23-year-old PR student, she says, "Seeing you with the new one hurt me. But I’m now focusing on me. What we lived, I forgot, and that’s what has offended you."

"You are no longer welcome here, and what your girlfriend threw at me, that doesn’t annoy me or make me laugh," Shakira continues in her new song.