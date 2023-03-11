Jenna Ortega reveals being ‘nervous’ as she met Paul Mescal first time

Jenna Ortega was starstruck when she ran into actor Paul Mescal at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards last month.

The 20-year-old actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, March 9th, 2023, where she recalled her awkward first meeting The Lost Daughter actor, 27, via People Magazine.

“I was kind of freaking out because [Zendaya] was sitting next to Paul Mescal, who I think is so talented and so good,” The Wednesday star told Fallon of the Oscar nominee.

“And I was so nervous to meet him and I knew he was going to be at my table. And I remember he introduced himself to me when I wasn’t expecting it.”

She remembered getting nervous as Mescal approached her. “He was like, ‘Oh, Hi! Nice to meet you. I’m Paul.’ And I was nervous, I kind of couldn’t look him in the eye so I fear that it was bit like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. Yeah. Aftersun was great’,” she said, reenacting their conversation.

The interview comes after Ortega attended the Scream VI premiere Monday night, where she appeared to have had a minor wardrobe malfunction with an ink stain on her dress.

The Scream actress is set to make her Saturday Night Live hosting debut the weekend.