Prince Harry a ‘walking threat’ King Charles shouldn’t avoid

Prince Harry has just been warned about the ‘overarching’ dangers of ignoring the duke’s threats.



Royal commentator and expert Richard Fitzwilliams broke it all down.

The admissions have been brought forward during an appearance on the Royally Us podcast.

There, he claimed, “We have to remember that he's threatened another book — 800 pages. It's a threat. You can't ignore things like that. It's awful.”

This comes shortly after it was reported that Prince Harry has a lot more content left, but would never be forgiven, had it come out.