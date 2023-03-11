 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry owner of 'highly lucrative' brand

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 11, 2023

File Footage

Experts have just ridiculed Prince Harry for turning victimhood into a ‘lucrative business model’.

These admissions have been brought to light by royal expert Kinsey Schofield.

She weighed in on everything during an interview with Fox News Digital.

During the course of this interview, she claimed, “I think victimhood has been a very lucrative brand for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but there is no longevity in victimhood.”

“People are tired of listening to two privileged individuals complain about the mundane," Ms Schofield warned.

"That is why Chris Rock and 'South Park' aren't only forgiven but encouraged by their audiences at this point," she also added before signing off. 

