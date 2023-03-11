 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 11 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group Twice discuss new comeback and their Billboard appearance

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 11, 2023

They also touched on their win for Breakthrough Artist at the Billboard event
They also touched on their win for Breakthrough Artist at the Billboard event

K-pop band Twice talk about their appearance at Billboard’s Women in Music award and their new mini-album Ready To Be. The group’s leader, Jihyo opened up about the meaning behind their title track Set Me Free:

Set Me Free holds the meaning of ‘Let’s break away from everything that binds us and love freely, to our heart’s content.’ I figure that many people will be able to feel another kind of TWICE’s charms. I hope people listen to our song and watch our performance enjoyably.”

Referring to their performance of their English pre-release track Moonlight Sunrise, member Momo explained: “It was especially meaningful that we were able to show a performance of our pre-release track at the Billboard Women in Music awards. This is a song I personally really like and our fans seem to like it too, so I’m happy that we feel the same way.”

They also touched on their win for Breakthrough Artist at the Billboard event, as Dahyun expressed her gratitude: “I was so surprised and touched that the many people who attended the awards show would enthusiastically cheer whenever we were shown on screen. I want to sincerely thank everyone who supports TWICE.”

More From Entertainment:

Chrissy Teigen gets ready for ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ appearance with baby Esti

Chrissy Teigen gets ready for ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ appearance with baby Esti
Oscars: Asian representation achieves remarkable breakthrough

Oscars: Asian representation achieves remarkable breakthrough
Director of Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ denies bullying accusations

Director of Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ denies bullying accusations
'Batman: Caped Crusader' finds new home at Amazon

'Batman: Caped Crusader' finds new home at Amazon
Huey Lewis still hasn't watched 'American Psycho'

Huey Lewis still hasn't watched 'American Psycho'
'Han Solo' taught costly lesson to Disney: CEO Bob Iger

'Han Solo' taught costly lesson to Disney: CEO Bob Iger
BTS’ J-Hope breaks UK Charts record with new song

BTS’ J-Hope breaks UK Charts record with new song
Cardi B debunks rumors of starring alongside Megan Thee Stallion in 'B.A.P.S'

Cardi B debunks rumors of starring alongside Megan Thee Stallion in 'B.A.P.S'
Oscars iconic carpet will not be red for first time in 60 years

Oscars iconic carpet will not be red for first time in 60 years
Keira Knightley shares why her true-crime film ‘Boston Strangler’ is different

Keira Knightley shares why her true-crime film ‘Boston Strangler’ is different

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle playing 'dangerous game' like Princess Diana?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle playing 'dangerous game' like Princess Diana?
Adam Brody reveals marrying Leighton Meester was 'an easy decision'

Adam Brody reveals marrying Leighton Meester was 'an easy decision'