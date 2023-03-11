 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 11 2023
Web Desk

Director of Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ denies bullying accusations

Web Desk

Saturday Mar 11, 2023

The accusations arose days before the premiere of The Glory’s second season

Netflix’s hit series The Glory director, Ahn Gil Ho denies bullying accusations. The accusations arose days before the premiere of The Glory’s second season.

The alleged victim explained that they were unaware that Ahn Gil Ho had gone on to become a director because they are unfamiliar with Korean dramas and only found out about the show through a chat with a friend.

According to the accuser, they went to the same school as the director in the Philippines where he was a high school student and the victim was in middle school. The incidents began when the victim’s group teased Ahn Gil Ho’s girlfriend who was in middle school as well. Afterwards, he had the group brought to him and assaulted them.

They continued adding: “To be honest, if Ahn Gil Ho is living well, I don’t care to make an issue out of that. However, I’ve come to reveal this as it’s absurd and unforgivable for a school bully to direct a program like ‘The Glory’ that is meant to raise awareness about school violence.”

Studio Dragon, the company responsible for the production of The Glory have stated that they are looking into the allegations. Meanwhile, Ahn Gil Ho has stated that though he indeed studied in the Philippines for a year, he does not recall assaulting anyone.

