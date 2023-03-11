Imran Khan to lead PTI's election rally tomorrow in Lahore

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses workers and supporters via video link from Lahore, on March 11, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Saturday announced leading his party's election rally himself tomorrow (Sunday) in Lahore at 2pm as he castigated the authorities for "killing" his party worker.



"I will lead the election rally to show them that we are not domesticated animals," the former prime minister — who was ousted in April last year — told his party workers during his address via video link.



This would be the first rally that Khan would lead in more than four months as he was mobilising the party from his Zaman Park residence in Punjab's capital. The PTI chief had been at home as he was "recovering" from an injury he sustained last year.

Khan was shot in the legs on November 3 as he waved to crowds from a truck-mounted container while leading a protest march to Islamabad to pressure the government into announcing an early election — but it was cut short in Rawalpindi.