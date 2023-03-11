 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Blackpink’s Jisoo reveals why Lisa abandoned her during their day out

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 11, 2023

Jisoo showed glimpses from her time in Germany as she explored the city


K-pop group Blackpink’s Jisoo exposes band member Lisa for abandoning her during their day out in her Berlin vlog. The idol showed glimpses from her time in Germany as she explored the city and enjoyed her free time.

She visited popular tourist areas like the Berlin Wall with her family as well as Jennie with whom she went shopping at the famous Christmas Market. Finally, the singer went on to meet up with Lisa and the pair spent their time shopping and eating:

“This is a department store in Berlin. I just did some shopping with Lisa up until now and had some desserts like this.”

However, Lisa then left after a little while to do something on her own, leaving Jisoo hanging: “The film Avatar 2 was released today so she left me behind like this and went to see the movie!”

