Saturday Mar 11 2023
K-pop group Twice reveal their future as a group and soloists

Saturday Mar 11, 2023

They discussed their future in a recent Q&A session
K-pop band Twice discuss their future in a recent Q&A session following the release of their comeback Ready To Be.

The group was asked whether, after Nayeon’s solo debut and the upcoming debut of their Japanese unit Misamo, they were planning any other solos or sub-units.

Jihyo answered the question, saying: “We plan to continue to show you a new side of TWICE as a group. If the opportunity arises, we can show the charms of our members through solo or unit activities.”

They were also asked about their upcoming world tour and what fans can expect from them: “This tour is scheduled to be the largest of TWICE’s own in many ways, including the concert hall. We will show the best stage, so the fans will not regret attending the concert. Please look forward to our new image!”

