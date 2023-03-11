 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 11 2023
BTS’ V brings back old memories in recent livestream

Fans began to research which video V was talking about

K-pop group BTS’ V held a live broadcast on Weverse where he spent some time relaxing with fans. During the stream, he brought up something one of BTS’ old trainers had told him recently.

According to the singer, Woong, one of their old trainers contacted him to talk about a gaming stream that V held last year. He explained to him how he just watched the old live stream and found it hilarious, and when V inquired which video he was talking about, he revealed that it was the one where he got killed in the game.

Fans began to research which video the trainer was talking about and finally found the aforementioned live stream. It was when V played a game inspired by Among Us called Goose Goose Duck which went viral after the clip of him playing it came out.

The incident is considered iconic among fans as one of the players in the game would go on to kill any player who would get close to V and then would return to stand next to him.

