PTI approaches ECP against Section 144 in Lahore ahead of election rally

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. — AFP/File

Yasmin Rashid also submits request in ECP Lahore.

Interim Punjab CM says govt restricted rallies for today.

Qureshi instructs party workers to reach Zaman Park.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday challenged the Section 144 imposed by the Punjab government in Lahore in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ahead of its election rally in the provincial capital.

PTI leader Babar Awan filed the plea in the ECP on the instructions of party Chairman Imran Khan.



The Punjab government Saturday night again announced imposing Section 144 (banning of large gatherings) in Lahore to avoid any "untoward incidents".

This is the second time in less than a week that the interim government has imposed the restriction ahead of the election rally of the party — which has severely criticised the caretaker set-up for being "partial".

"The ECP should dispose of the implementation of Section 144 as it is illegal," said the petition.



It said that by imposing Section 144, the Punjab government is violating Para 15 of the Supreme Court's order. The petition also stated that the routes of the rally and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match are different.

"The PTI's rally will conclude at 5:30pm while the PSL will begin at 7pm," it said, adding that Section 144 has never been imposed in any city amid PSL matches.

The election campaign is PTI's constitutional right and the provincial government is stopping the campaign illegally.

Awan, while speaking to the media persons later, reiterated that the timings and routes of the match and rally are different.

Advocate Babar Awan speaking to media persons ahead of the PTI election rally in Lahore. — Screengrab/Geo.tv

"Imposing Section 144 on the entire city is not justifiable and the interim government decided to put a ban using PSL as an excuse," he said.

He added that Khan wants to stage a rally as it is the party's constitutional right.

PTI leader Yasmin Rashid has also submitted a request against the provincial government's decision to ban rallies in ECP's office in Lahore.



ECP summons meeting

Meanwhile, acknowledging that it had received the PTI’s applications, the ECP said that Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja has summoned a meeting for 10:30am tomorrow.



'No ban on political activities'

On the other hand, interim Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi said that there is no ban on political activities and parties are allowed to campaign freely.

However, he said that the government has restricted rallies and political activities for today due to PSL.

Khan to lead rally himself



A day earlier, the former prime minister said he would lead the rally himself.

"I will lead the election rally to show them that we are not domesticated animals," the former prime minister told his party workers during his address via video link.

Speaking to his party workers, Khan said that the “powerful” segments want to get the upcoming general elections in Punjab and KP cancelled at all costs.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses workers and supporters via video link from Lahore, on March 11, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTI

"They would try to get the polls cancelled by assassinating him or bomb blasts [...] I know that they will do something to stop the election,” the PTI chairman added.

The general elections in Punjab are scheduled to be held on April 30, while the date for the polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is yet to be announced as Governor Ghulam Ali has not decided.

During PTI's rally on Wednesday, clashes broke out between party workers and the Punjab Police, leaving several wounded.

Meanwhile, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi instructed the party workers to reach Zaman Park despite the ban. "Imran Khan will lead the rally today as it was decided in the meeting," he said.



Qureshi said that the date for the elections has been announced, hence, it is not justified to stop them from staging a rally.