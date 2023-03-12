Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet handed racist namesake

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘hurled accusations worldwide about the horrible Royal Family’ for ‘freezing out Meghan’ yet were happy to take Queen’s namesake for Lilibet.



Royal author and columnist Amanda Platell issued these claims and accusations.

She warns, “It strange that the Sussexes failed to honour any of Meghan's family in the name, in particular her mum Doria who's played such an important role in her life?”

According to the Daily Mail, “After all, they've hurled accusations worldwide about the horrible Royal Family, accusing them of racism, of being cold, uncaring and of freezing out Meghan and forcing them to flee the country.”

“Yet Doria, the mother Meghan adores and the only member of her family to attend the couple's wedding, doesn't get a mention.”

“Even though she is grandmother to Lilibet and was at the christening.”