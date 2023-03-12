 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘can’t handle’ negative perceptions: ‘She’s brokenhearted’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 12, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle has reportedly become self-conscious as many in Hollywood start to see her “shameless social climber” aspirations.

A report by the National Enquirer brought these shocking revelations to light.

Per their findings, Meghan Markle is finding it ‘very hard’ to accept being viewed as a “self-absorbed, self-righteous, and a shameless social climber.”

Even Prince Harry is getting the same rep, all due to his marriage to Meghan.

According to a source, “They’ve tried to be this normal couple, but that hasn’t worked out because they fail to see they are anything but normal.”

“Many believe they snagged those lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify without much experience to back things up beyond their royal duties”

“The feeling is they’ve brought this on themselves and need to take a good, long look at themselves and adjust their behavior accordingly.”

More From Entertainment:

Tom Schwartz reacts to Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss cheating scandal

Tom Schwartz reacts to Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss cheating scandal
I was an Oscar waitress: 'All Quiet on the Western Front' screenwriter

I was an Oscar waitress: 'All Quiet on the Western Front' screenwriter
'Batman' was not originally offered to Christian Bale

'Batman' was not originally offered to Christian Bale
Oscars 2023: Inside the last-minute rehearsals for glitzy Hollywood night

Oscars 2023: Inside the last-minute rehearsals for glitzy Hollywood night
Guillaume Diop reacts as Paris Opera appoints him first black Etoile dancer

Guillaume Diop reacts as Paris Opera appoints him first black Etoile dancer
‘The Crown’ season 6 films Prince William, Kate Middleton first meeting

‘The Crown’ season 6 films Prince William, Kate Middleton first meeting

‘Everything Everywhere’ enters Oscars as unlikely favorite

‘Everything Everywhere’ enters Oscars as unlikely favorite
Fox's 'Bedrock' showcases Flintstones in the Bronze Age

Fox's 'Bedrock' showcases Flintstones in the Bronze Age
'Veep' star Matt Walsh teases hypothetical reunion

'Veep' star Matt Walsh teases hypothetical reunion
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘opening flood gates to ridicule’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘opening flood gates to ridicule’
Princess Lilibet, Prince Archie not invited to King Charles coronation?

Princess Lilibet, Prince Archie not invited to King Charles coronation?