Meghan Markle ‘can’t handle’ negative perceptions: ‘She’s brokenhearted’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has reportedly become self-conscious as many in Hollywood start to see her “shameless social climber” aspirations.



A report by the National Enquirer brought these shocking revelations to light.

Per their findings, Meghan Markle is finding it ‘very hard’ to accept being viewed as a “self-absorbed, self-righteous, and a shameless social climber.”

Even Prince Harry is getting the same rep, all due to his marriage to Meghan.

According to a source, “They’ve tried to be this normal couple, but that hasn’t worked out because they fail to see they are anything but normal.”

“Many believe they snagged those lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify without much experience to back things up beyond their royal duties”

“The feeling is they’ve brought this on themselves and need to take a good, long look at themselves and adjust their behavior accordingly.”