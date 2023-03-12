Oscars 2023: Inside the last-minute rehearsals for glitzy Hollywood night

The 2023 Oscars are all set to hit the floors and Hollywood is ready to host the biggest names of the Tinseltown at the glitzy and glamorous ceremony, to be held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 12.

Ahead of the biggest awards show of the year, several Hollywood stars arrived at Dolby Theatres for final rehearsals before the show airs live.

Presenters and performers for the 95th Academy Awards joined the crew and mastered all the last minute details to ensure that everything goes smoothly on the big night.

Mindy Kaling and John Cho rehearsed their parts with discussion of whether to say "the winner is," or "the Oscar goes to," with Kaling practicing opening the winner's envelope as well.

Moreover, cardboard cut-outs of the actual nominees and guests were placed in seats throughout the theater during the rehearsals.

Hugh Grant also reunited with his Four Weddings and a Funeral co-star, Andie MacDowell, and practiced reading from teleprompter.

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh also took to the stage as presenters of the big night. The Creed III co-stars, Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors dapped each other up as they walked to center stage.

Furthermore, it was announced that a secret presenter will also hit the stage for the Best Actress category.

The 95th Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel will air live on Sunday, March 12.