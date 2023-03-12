 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 12 2023
By
Web Desk

I was an Oscar waitress: 'All Quiet on the Western Front' screenwriter

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 12, 2023

I was an Oscar waitress: All Quiet on the Western Front screenwriter
I was an Oscar waitress: 'All Quiet on the Western Front' screenwriter

All Quiet on the Western Front screenwriter Lesley Paterson revealed she was earlier a waitress at the Oscars.

"I actually waited tables 18 years ago," she told BBC.

"It was all very exciting at the time. I remember having to go through all the security checks, then wondering who I would get on my table.

I had Judi Dench and Jennifer Lopez. I remember it being very overwhelming so goodness knows what it will be like on Sunday."

After the Bafta controversy, where her speech was cut, the 42-year-old weighs in on the Oscars speech.

"It's so tough because you only get 45 seconds and there are three of us and we've been notified on a number of occasions that only one of us is allowed to speak and so obviously our director and co-writer Edward Berger will be the guy to speak," she added.

"So the answer is, I really don't know. I'd love to say a couple of sentences but we'll just have to see how it pans out, if we should be so lucky."

Meanwhile, the WW2 anti-war drama was made by Netflix and nominated in nine categories.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Schwartz reacts to Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss cheating scandal

Tom Schwartz reacts to Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss cheating scandal
Oscars 2023: Inside the last-minute rehearsals for glitzy Hollywood night

Oscars 2023: Inside the last-minute rehearsals for glitzy Hollywood night
Meghan Markle ‘can’t handle’ negative perceptions: ‘She’s brokenhearted’

Meghan Markle ‘can’t handle’ negative perceptions: ‘She’s brokenhearted’
‘The Crown’ season 6 films Prince William, Kate Middleton first meeting

‘The Crown’ season 6 films Prince William, Kate Middleton first meeting

‘Everything Everywhere’ enters Oscars as unlikely favorite

‘Everything Everywhere’ enters Oscars as unlikely favorite
'Veep' star Matt Walsh teases hypothetical reunion

'Veep' star Matt Walsh teases hypothetical reunion
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘opening flood gates to ridicule’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘opening flood gates to ridicule’
Princess Lilibet, Prince Archie not invited to King Charles coronation?

Princess Lilibet, Prince Archie not invited to King Charles coronation?
Inside look into Lilibet’s Christening: ‘Archie danced!’

Inside look into Lilibet’s Christening: ‘Archie danced!’