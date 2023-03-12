 
Sunday Mar 12 2023
'Scream VI' tops franchise record at box office

Sunday Mar 12, 2023

'Scream VI' tops franchise record at box office 

Scream VI is set to break franchise records with its box office debut.

The sixth chapter of the horror-comedy series, which opened this weekend, is expected to bring in a hefty $43.5 million at the US domestic box office by the end of Sunday. The number makes it the best opening of the entire Scream franchise according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Previously 2000's Scream 3 held that honour after it made $34.7 million during its box office debut.

The series's most recent outing, 2022's Scream, raked in $30 million stateside during its January opening weekend and eventually sailed past the $100 million mark at the global box office.

Scream 4 star Hayden Panettiere returned as Kirby Reed, while Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers was the only original crew member to come back following Neve Campbell's decision not to make a comeback.

Speaking of her decision, the Sidney Prescott actress said: "Sadly I won't be making the next Scream film.

"As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

Scream VI is a 2023 American slasher film directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. It is the follow-up to Scream (2022) and the sixth chapter in the Scream film series.

The film cast includes Mason Gooding, Roger L. Jackson, Jenna Ortega, Skeet Ulrich, Hayden Panettiere, and Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, all repeating their roles from previous versions.

