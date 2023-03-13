In a first, govt goes public with Toshakhana record

A collage of Toshakhana gifts reportedly sold by former PM Imran Khan. — GeoNews/File

In compliance with the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC), the federal government on Sunday made public the record of state officials who obtained Toshakhana gifts since 2002.

The 466-page record of the Toshakhana gifts has been uploaded on the website of the Cabinet Division.

The move comes days after the federal government apprised the LHC that the records of the Toshakhana gifts since 2002 were being “declassified” and would be uploaded on the internet after final deliberation.

The LHC on January 19 directed the government to submit an affidavit declaring the details of the Toshakhana gifts as "classified".

As per the details, Khan retained one watch (Graff No.AU750) 18-carat gold and diamond assessed value Rs85 million, a pair of cufflinks (over Rs5.6m), one pen (Rs1.5m) and a ring (Rs8.7m) by depositing just Rs20.17m in Toshakhana.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari also retained various items including one BMW 760 Li (Security version, model No.2008) — assessed value Rs57,828,705 — and one Toyota Lexus LX 470 (Security version) — valued at Rs.50,000,000 by depositing a total around Rs16.1m.



He also obtained another BMW 760 Li white (Security version) (Model No.2004) — valued at Rs27,339,370 — by depositing Rs4.09m.

In 2016, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s wife, Kulsoom Nawaz, retained one bracelet valued at Rs12.7m, one necklace and earrings (Rs41.6m) by depositing Rs10.8m.

Moreover, former premiers Nawaz Sharif, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Yousaf Raza Gillani, former finance minister Sartaj Aziz, ex-president Pervez Musharaf, incumbent Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and others’ names are included in the list.