Netflix: upcoming series and movies from March 14-17

 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix has unveiled the list of latest shows and films that are releasing on the week of March 14-17.

Tuesday, March 14:

  • Ariyoshi Assists
  • Bert Kreischer: Dazzle Dazzle

Wednesday, March 15:

1. Shadow and Bone:

Season two of Shadow and Bone will see Alina Starkov and Mal Oretsev in a continent-spanning course to find two mythical creatures to help enhance Alina's powers in order to stand against General Kirigan and his seemingly implacable new army. As per Netflix's synopsis, "Back in Ketterdam, a chance at a deadly heist sends the Crows once again on a collision course with the legendary Sun Summoner."

Release date: Season two of the fantasy series is set to release on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.


2. Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 12:

Season 12 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians see the sisters getting stuck between the Kris and Caitlyn issues. At the same time, Kourtney juggles her kids and separation from Scott.

Release date: Season 12 of the reality series is slated to release on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.


3. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7:

The women continue on with their affluent lives Beverly Hills has to offer but the new season brings more drama into their lives.

Release date: Season 7 of the reality series will be available to stream on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

  • Million Dollar Listing Season 5
  • Below Deck
  • Money Shot: The Porn Hub Story
  • Kuttey
  • IWGP
  • The Law of Jungle
  • Tiger and Dragon
  • Capturing Cricket: Steve Waugh in India


Thursday, March 16:

  • Still Me
  • Vaathi


Friday, March 17:

  • Maestro in Blue
  • Caught Out: Crime, Corruption, and Cricket
  • Pul Pul: Molgar
  • The Magician's Elephant
  • Sky High
  • Dance 100
  • Agent Elvis
  • Noise
  • In His Shadow
  • Informa
  • Strangers


