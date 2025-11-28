 
Eminem gets special guest in audience during latest live performance

Eminem’s Thanksgiving this year is more memorable than ever: Here's why

Geo News Digital Desk
November 28, 2025

Eminem got a very special guest in the audience during his halftime performance in Detroit.

On Thursday, November 27, the Lose Yourself hitmaker and Jack White took the stage during the halftime show for the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers football game.

Among others, the Rap God star’s grandson, Elliot Marshall McClintock, was bopping during his grandpa’s live rendition.

In an Instagram video, posted by Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Scott on her account, the little one was seen wearing protective, noise-reducing headphones as he grooves along to the performance.

At one point, the Just a Little Shady podcast host appears to mouth "Grandpa" to her son as he watches the Mockingbird singer in awe.

"Happy thanksgiving [revolving heart emoji]," the 53-year-old record producer’s daughter captioned the clip as she offered a glimpse of her son’s very first holiday season.

On her Instagram Stories, she also shared a family photo with her son and husband Evan McClintock as they sported matching Detroit Lions gear.

This year’s Thanksgiving is extra special for the Slim Shady maker as it marked his first holiday as a grandpa.

This year marked Eminem's first Thanksgiving as a grandpa

The American rapper and songwriter’s daughter and her husband, with whom she tied the knot in May 2024, welcomed their first baby on March 14.

Notably, Elliot’s middle name, "Marshall," is a direct nod to his grandfather, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III. 

Hailie, 29, first revealed her pregnancy in her dad's music video for the song Temporary, which was released in October 2024.

