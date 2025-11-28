Blake Lively lawsuit reveals tense meeting between Ryan Reynolds, Justin Baldoni

Newly unsealed material from the legal dispute involving Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni outlines a tense April 25, 2023, meeting in New York City — one that allegedly took place with Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman in the room.

The timeline, sent by Wayfarer Studios co-founder Jamey Heath’s team to Baldoni’s publicist in July 2024, recounts Baldoni arriving at the Reynolds–Lively penthouse, where Ryan Reynolds allegedly confronted him over questions about Lively’s weight.

According to the document, Reynolds “unloaded” on Baldoni about “how horrible it was” to ask about a woman’s weight, and both Reynolds and Lively claimed Baldoni “was fat shaming Blake.”

The summary states Baldoni was “completely embarrassed and apologised and even shared some tears,” with Swift, 35, and Jackman, 57, “also present in the apt at the time.”

Lively, 38, filed suit in December 2024 accusing Baldoni, 41, of sexual harassment and retaliation — allegations he denies. Their trial is set for March 2026. Swift and Jackman were previously listed as potential witnesses.

Swift’s team has already distanced her from the production. “Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie… She did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release,” her rep said, adding that her only connection was permitting use of “My Tears Ricochet.”

The rep criticised attempts to use Swift’s name “to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait.”

Baldoni’s filings describe Reynolds as “angry” during the 2023 exchange, alleging he shouted, “How dare you f---ing ask about my wife’s weight? What’s wrong with you?”

His lawyers argue Baldoni’s original inquiry to Lively’s trainer was to “avoid injury” due to back issues. Reynolds’ tone was later clarified by his attorney, who said he was “angry,” “stern” and “impassioned,” but did not “aggressively berate” Baldoni.