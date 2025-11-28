 
Geo News

Blake Lively lawsuit reveals tense meeting between Ryan Reynolds, Justin Baldoni

New details emerge from Blake Lively's harassment and retaliation claims

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 28, 2025

Blake Lively lawsuit reveals tense meeting between Ryan Reynolds, Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively lawsuit reveals tense meeting between Ryan Reynolds, Justin Baldoni

Newly unsealed material from the legal dispute involving Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni outlines a tense April 25, 2023, meeting in New York City — one that allegedly took place with Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman in the room.

The timeline, sent by Wayfarer Studios co-founder Jamey Heath’s team to Baldoni’s publicist in July 2024, recounts Baldoni arriving at the Reynolds–Lively penthouse, where Ryan Reynolds allegedly confronted him over questions about Lively’s weight. 

According to the document, Reynolds “unloaded” on Baldoni about “how horrible it was” to ask about a woman’s weight, and both Reynolds and Lively claimed Baldoni “was fat shaming Blake.” 

The summary states Baldoni was “completely embarrassed and apologised and even shared some tears,” with Swift, 35, and Jackman, 57, “also present in the apt at the time.”

Lively, 38, filed suit in December 2024 accusing Baldoni, 41, of sexual harassment and retaliation — allegations he denies. Their trial is set for March 2026. Swift and Jackman were previously listed as potential witnesses.

Swift’s team has already distanced her from the production. “Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie… She did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release,” her rep said, adding that her only connection was permitting use of “My Tears Ricochet.” 

The rep criticised attempts to use Swift’s name “to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait.”

Baldoni’s filings describe Reynolds as “angry” during the 2023 exchange, alleging he shouted, “How dare you f---ing ask about my wife’s weight? What’s wrong with you?” 

His lawyers argue Baldoni’s original inquiry to Lively’s trainer was to “avoid injury” due to back issues. Reynolds’ tone was later clarified by his attorney, who said he was “angry,” “stern” and “impassioned,” but did not “aggressively berate” Baldoni.

More From Entertainment

Dolly Parton wishes fans ‘Happy Thanksgiving' in sweet post
Dolly Parton wishes fans ‘Happy Thanksgiving' in sweet post
Zoe Kravitz, Harry Styles spotted in Rome together before Thanksgiving
Zoe Kravitz, Harry Styles spotted in Rome together before Thanksgiving
Ioan Gruffudd welcomes baby girl with Bianca Wallace
Ioan Gruffudd welcomes baby girl with Bianca Wallace
Ozzy Osbourne had this shocking record under his name
Ozzy Osbourne had this shocking record under his name
Jennifer Aniston's go-to item keeps her red carpet ready every time
Jennifer Aniston's go-to item keeps her red carpet ready every time
Kim Kardashian's ex Ray J taken into custody over Thanksgiving incident
Kim Kardashian's ex Ray J taken into custody over Thanksgiving incident
Benedict Cumberbatch reveals plans for 2026
Benedict Cumberbatch reveals plans for 2026
Sharon and Kelly Osbourne attend first event after Ozzy Osbourne's death video
Sharon and Kelly Osbourne attend first event after Ozzy Osbourne's death
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds share sweet selfie from latest outing video
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds share sweet selfie from latest outing