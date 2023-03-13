 
entertainment
Monday Mar 13 2023
By
Web Desk

A$AP Rocky cheers on Rihanna as she performs ‘Lift Me Up’ at Oscars 2023

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 13, 2023

A$AP Rocky cheers on Rihanna as she performs ‘Lift Me Up’ at Oscars 2023
A$AP Rocky cheers on Rihanna as she performs ‘Lift Me Up’ at Oscars 2023

A$AP Rocky was the most supportive boyfriend as Rihanna put up an outstanding performance during the 95th Academy Awards held on Sunday, March 12th, 2023.

The singer, 35, who is expecting her second baby with the Praise the Lord rapper, performed her Oscar-nominated song, Lift Me Up from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, per People Magazine.

As she concluded her set, the Love on the Brain singer was praised with a standing ovation and when the cameras cut to Rocky, 34, he was pumping his fist in the air and flashing a giant smile to celebrate.

Rocky, who was dressed in a dapper white and black tux, also raised his glass to signal a cheers.

The rapper has been publicly supportive of his longtime girlfriend in the past as well. Most recently, the musician was by the Fenty Beauty founder’s side at the 2023 Golden Globes, where her song Lift Me Up was again nominated.

Rocky was also most memorably seen rooting for Rihanna amid her performance at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in February. He was seen holding up his smartphone to record the superstar as she sang on one of the biggest stages in the world and was filled with glee throughout.

The pair, already parents to a 9-month-old son, are currently expecting their second baby together.

Earlier this month, Rihanna shared an adorable photo of her infant son, teasing that he was crying because he “found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him.”

More From Entertainment:

Paris Hilton’s sister admits she ‘taught diaper changes’

Paris Hilton’s sister admits she ‘taught diaper changes’
Michelle Yeoh makes history with best actress win at Oscars 2023

Michelle Yeoh makes history with best actress win at Oscars 2023
John Travolta honours Olivia Newton-John with emotional tribute at 2023 Oscars

John Travolta honours Olivia Newton-John with emotional tribute at 2023 Oscars
Austin Butler gets trolled for his ‘Elvis’ accent at the Oscars 2023

Austin Butler gets trolled for his ‘Elvis’ accent at the Oscars 2023
Jimmy Kimmel takes brutal dig at the Academy for doing ‘nothing’ about Will Smith slap

Jimmy Kimmel takes brutal dig at the Academy for doing ‘nothing’ about Will Smith slap
Jimmy Kimmel pens monologue mocking Will Smith’s slapgate

Jimmy Kimmel pens monologue mocking Will Smith’s slapgate
Jimmy Kimmel calls 'RRR' a Bollywood film, fans bash him

Jimmy Kimmel calls 'RRR' a Bollywood film, fans bash him
Branden Fraser delivers tearful speech after bagging Oscar for Best Actor

Branden Fraser delivers tearful speech after bagging Oscar for Best Actor
Hugh Grant under fire for ‘rude reactions’ at 2023 Oscars

Hugh Grant under fire for ‘rude reactions’ at 2023 Oscars
Lady Gaga finally performs ‘Hold My Hand’ at Oscars 2023: Watch

Lady Gaga finally performs ‘Hold My Hand’ at Oscars 2023: Watch
Meghan and Harry skip Oscars?

Meghan and Harry skip Oscars?

'All Quiet on the Western Front' wins Oscar for best international film

'All Quiet on the Western Front' wins Oscar for best international film