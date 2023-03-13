 
Satish Kaushik's manager reveals actor' s 'last words' before dying

Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9
The Ram Lakhan actor Satish Kaushik’s manager, Santosh Rai finally reveals the last moment and words of the actor.

According to Rai, Kaushik didn’t want to die. While he was having a chest pain, he asked his manager to save him.

The manager told ETimes, that he was sleeping in his room at a hotel in Delhi when Satish started calling out his name out loud. "At 12:05 am he started calling out my name very loudly. I came running and asked him, "What happened, sir? Kyun chilla rahe ho? Why didn't you call me on phone instead?" He told me, ‘Listen, I am having difficulty in breathing. Please take me to a doctor.’

"As we started and went a little ahead, his chest pain increased and he said, ‘Jaldi chalo hospital. ‘Then, he put his head on my shoulder and said, ‘Santosh, main marna nahin chahta, mujhe bacha lo.’ We reached the hospital (Fortis Hospital) in eight minutes as the road was empty maybe because of Holi, but by the time we entered the premises, he was unconscious."

The 66-year old actor was died due to a heart attack on March 9. His final rites took place in Mumbai which was attended by many renowned celebrities including; Sanjay Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Arjun Kapoor, Alka Yagnik and many others, reports Indiatoday. 

