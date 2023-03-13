 
Showbiz
Monday Mar 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Tamannaah Bhatia finally responds to relationship rumors with Vijay Varma

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 13, 2023

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are reportedly dating each other
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are reportedly dating each other

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been making headlines since the New Years Eve as they both were spotted celebrating it together.

The couple has been spotted together at numerous other events as well which added more fuel to their relationship rumours. The actress has finally broken her silence and spoke up over the matter.

While talking to Hindustantimes, she added: “We have done a film together. Such rumours keep going around. Clarifying all of them is just not necessary. I have nothing more to say about it.”

She further went on to say: “I don’t know why that happens, but females get married a bunch of times before we actually get married! We get married every Friday, and then hear ‘oh you are not married yet!’ People are constantly getting me married to all kinds of people- from doctor to businessman! I feel I have already been married too many times, I don’t know what will happen when I really get married! Will people be excited anymore. People will think it is another speculation!”

Previously, sources also confirmed that both Tamannaah and Vijay are happy where they are right now and they don’t want to take their friendship to a next level so soon. It is in a casual space and not very serious. They clearly enjoy each other’s company a lot and that is where it is as of now.”

On the work front, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are both reportedly going to feature in Lust Stories 2, reports Indiatoday. 

More From Showbiz:

Deepika Padukone graces Oscars 2023 red carpet wearing black velvet gown

Deepika Padukone graces Oscars 2023 red carpet wearing black velvet gown
Satish Kaushik's manager reveals actor' s 'last words' before dying

Satish Kaushik's manager reveals actor' s 'last words' before dying
'RRR' song 'Natu Natu' wins Best Original Song award at Oscars 2023

'RRR' song 'Natu Natu' wins Best Original Song award at Oscars 2023
Sana Javed heartbroken on emotional video of Zille Shah shared by Imran Khan

Sana Javed heartbroken on emotional video of Zille Shah shared by Imran Khan
Mehwish Hayat calls out iTunes, Apple Music for classifying Pakistani music as 'Indian pop'

Mehwish Hayat calls out iTunes, Apple Music for classifying Pakistani music as 'Indian pop'
Maria B tenders apology after backlash over graveyard photoshoot

Maria B tenders apology after backlash over graveyard photoshoot
Ushna Shah’s ‘happily ever after’

Ushna Shah’s ‘happily ever after’
Shraddha Kapoor addresses her social media presence as ‘real zone’

Shraddha Kapoor addresses her social media presence as ‘real zone’
Pathaan becomes number one Hindi film, director Siddharth Anand reacts

Pathaan becomes number one Hindi film, director Siddharth Anand reacts
Deepika Padukone slays the airport look as she leaves to present Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone slays the airport look as she leaves to present Oscars 2023
What will Merub Ali do if Asim Azhar betrays her?

What will Merub Ali do if Asim Azhar betrays her?
Rajkumar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Bheed': Trailer Out Now

Rajkumar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Bheed': Trailer Out Now