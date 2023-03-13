 
Monday Mar 13 2023
Web Desk

Adele reacts to Shakira's diss song against Gerard Pique: 'Her ex-husband's in trouble!'

Web Desk

Monday Mar 13, 2023

Adele reacts to Shakiras diss song against Gerard Pique: Her ex-husband's in trouble!
Adele reacts to Shakira's diss song against Gerard Pique: 'Her ex-husband’s in trouble!'

Adele seeming warned Gerard Pique that he is in "trouble" after watching Shakira perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Waka Waka singer performed her track Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 with Bizarrap in which she shaded her former partner Gerard Pique and his new flame Clara Chia Marti.

“Oh, I saw her performance on Jimmy Fallon last night,” Adele said during her Las Vegas concert before quipping, “Her ex-husband’s in trouble!”

In the headline making diss song, Shakira croons, “I won’t get back with you, not if you cry, not even if you beg me.”

“It’s clear that it’s not my fault if they criticize you. I just make music, sorry if it splashes you,” she continues.

Discussing the track, Shakira told Fallon, “The thing with this song is it has become an anthem for so many women out there. I’ve had a very rough year after my separation, and writing this song has been so important to me.”

“It’s been a healthy way to channel my emotions,” the singer added, who parted ways with the former Barcelona player last year.

Shakira went on to say, “After we put out this song, I really felt like I don’t even have fans out there. I have a sisterhood of women who have been through the same things that I have been through, who think the way I think, who feel the way I feel, who had to put up with so much crap the way I had to.”

“And you know, I did write the song for me, but also, I feel that it was meant to be — and probably for so many women out there that needed a forum, too, and a voice to represent them in so many ways.”

