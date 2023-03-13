Prince Harry’s inheritance from King Charles is a ‘a growing ulcer’

 
Experts believe that the only thing King Charles has given Prince Harry in terms of an inheritance is “a growing ulcer and deep desire to go out and kick a hedge a bit.”

Royal expert and commentator Daniela Elser made these revelations.

The expert started by explaining the growing divide between the brothers by referencing their inheritances.

From Prince William who received King Charles’ Duchy of Cornwall, estate worth $2.3 billion, to Prince Harry who received nothing.

In the eyes of Ms Elser, “He got precisely nothing on his father’s ascension to the throne, aside from, I’m guessing, a growing ulcer and deep desire to go out and kick a hedge a bit.”

According to the NZ Herald, “Look no further than the title of Harry’s recent memoir - Spare - for proof of the monster chip on his shoulder about his place in the pecking order and the treatment he received as regal understudy.”

