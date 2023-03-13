 
Will Smith, wife Jada Pinkett-Smith visit life coach Jay Shetty over Oscars weekend

Will Smith took his family to visit life coach expert Jay Shetty over the weekend in Los Angeles, after being banned from attending the 95th Academy Awards ceremony.

The King Richard star, 54, along with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith posed with Shetty, Gammy Norris and Lauren London at the Love Rules show.

A synopsis of the show reads, "Jay will take the audience on a journey of finding, keeping, and even letting go of love."

Will Smith, wife Jada Pinkett-Smith visit life coach Jay Shetty over Oscars weekend

Sharing the snap on social media, the podcaster captioned, "SO GRATEFUL to all my friends who came to support my show."

"I also want to THANK YOU for coming to the shows in your city!” adding that, “Feel so blessed to have had this amazing experience with tens of thousands of you so far and I have SO many stories to share with you from my travels."

Smith’s absence from the Oscars came after last year, he slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife's bald head, which is caused by alopecia.

Following tradition, Smith, who won his first 2022 Best Actor Oscar for his performance in King Richard, should have been invited to this year's ceremony to present the award for Best Actress.

Following the infamous slap-gate, Smith was given a 10-year ban from attending the Oscars.

