Marvel fans slam Oscars for Angela Bassett loss

Marvel fans are airing their views that Angela Bassett, nominated for Black Panther, was "snubbed" by the Oscars.

The MCU actor has left inches away from making history for the superhero franchise as she was lost to Jamie Lee Curtis for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

"re: Angela Bassett I think everyone has to remember that all of the people in that room (who vote) hate Marvel movies and look down on them as lesser than, like there was no way she was winning because in the academy’s eyes it gives the genre more legitimacy. sucks but it’s true," one user vented his anger.

While another commented, "I know we're ALL upset that the legendary Angela Bassett lost her nomination for supporting actress. However, think about her making history being nominated for a Marvel film. The academy despises blockbuster comic films. She was the first actress to accomplish that! #oscars."

However, Wakanda Forever still bagged the Best Costume Design for Ruth Carter.



Previously, after Wakanda Forever's release, Bassett said she "objected" to the sequel’s story arc of Queen Ramonda, "I was like, 'Ryan, what are you doing? Why? You will rue the day! You will rue the demise of [Ramonda]. People are gonna be so upset.'

"He was like, 'Angela, I know, I know, but look, to die is not really to die in this world. It doesn't really have to mean that."