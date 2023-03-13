 
entertainment
Monday Mar 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Marvel fans slam Oscars for Angela Bassett loss

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 13, 2023

Marvel fans slam Oscars for Angela Bassett loss
Marvel fans slam Oscars for Angela Bassett loss

Marvel fans are airing their views that Angela Bassett, nominated for Black Panther, was "snubbed" by the Oscars.

The MCU actor has left inches away from making history for the superhero franchise as she was lost to Jamie Lee Curtis for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

"re: Angela Bassett I think everyone has to remember that all of the people in that room (who vote) hate Marvel movies and look down on them as lesser than, like there was no way she was winning because in the academy’s eyes it gives the genre more legitimacy. sucks but it’s true," one user vented his anger.

While another commented, "I know we're ALL upset that the legendary Angela Bassett lost her nomination for supporting actress. However, think about her making history being nominated for a Marvel film. The academy despises blockbuster comic films. She was the first actress to accomplish that! #oscars."

However, Wakanda Forever still bagged the Best Costume Design for Ruth Carter.

Previously, after Wakanda Forever's release, Bassett said she "objected" to the sequel’s story arc of Queen Ramonda, "I was like, 'Ryan, what are you doing? Why? You will rue the day! You will rue the demise of [Ramonda]. People are gonna be so upset.'

"He was like, 'Angela, I know, I know, but look, to die is not really to die in this world. It doesn't really have to mean that."

More From Entertainment:

Park Sung Hoon from Netflix’s 'The Glory' reveals what’s difficult about his role

Park Sung Hoon from Netflix’s 'The Glory' reveals what’s difficult about his role
Kevin Woo from U-KISS reveals the first time he met BTS

Kevin Woo from U-KISS reveals the first time he met BTS
Backup dancer reveals what surprised him when meeting Blackpink

Backup dancer reveals what surprised him when meeting Blackpink
Japan’s Crown Prince Fumihito to attend King Charles coronation

Japan’s Crown Prince Fumihito to attend King Charles coronation
‘The Woman King' director reacts to being called 'the lady director'

‘The Woman King' director reacts to being called 'the lady director'
'EEAAO' star Ke Huy Quan owes Oscar win to his mom: 'she sacrificed so much'

'EEAAO' star Ke Huy Quan owes Oscar win to his mom: 'she sacrificed so much'
2023 Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ segment miss out key names including Anne Heche

2023 Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ segment miss out key names including Anne Heche

'The Banshees of Inisherin' animal trainer argues 'Oscars for donkeys'

'The Banshees of Inisherin' animal trainer argues 'Oscars for donkeys'
'You' star weighs on Jenna Ortega possible return

'You' star weighs on Jenna Ortega possible return
Jennifer Lawrence's 'No Hard Feelings' slam for age gap

Jennifer Lawrence's 'No Hard Feelings' slam for age gap
'The Bear' to return for a second season in June

'The Bear' to return for a second season in June
Prince Harry, Meghan's fans blast SNL coronation joke about Sussexes

Prince Harry, Meghan's fans blast SNL coronation joke about Sussexes