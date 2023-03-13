 
entertainment
Prince Harry, Meghan's fans blast SNL coronation joke about Sussexes

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's became angry over a brutal jibe at the Duchess of Sussex in the latest show of Saturday Night Live.

The sketch saw Michael Che take aim at Prince Harry's wife as he made a crass joke about the speculation surrounding the couple's likely appearance on King Charles' coronation in May. The couple's fans branded the SNL's content 'unfunny' and 'misogynistic'.

The comedian appeared taking a brutal dig at the Duchess, joking that Harry's wife has been offered "$19 an hour" to attend the landmark ceremony of King Charles III as he mocked up image of Meghan's dressed in a maids outfit was shown behind him.

Michael, in the segment, said :"It was reported that the organisers of King Charles' Coronation have officially invited Meghan Markle. And this is nice: at a starting salary of $19-an-hour."

The Sussex squad took to Twitter to express their anger about the cruel and "offensive" sketch, with one reacted as saying: "Notice how Michael Che is not funny and he never has been? Especially tonight with his trashy cheap shot 'Meghan' joke - not funny - just getting used to insult a black women. Apologize & retract. But it’s unforgivable. It’s not even funny! Just rude."

Another wrote: 'Misogynist uggo Michael Che thinking misogyny is edgy. Bet in private he says s**t like 'why cant men have a day dedicated to them??;"

"Did the writers take the week off? This episode is horrible," wrote the third one.

Others tweeted: "WTF...you loons just can't keep Meghan Markle's name out of your mouth. It's sick."

