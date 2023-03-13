Oscars 2023: Malala Yousafzai looks 'like boss queen'

Malala Yousafzai poses on the champagne-coloured red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, March 12, 2023. — Reuters

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai walked a champagne-coloured carpet at the Oscars on Sunday for the short documentary film 'Stranger at the Gate'.

The education activist stepped into the Dolby Theatre to make their debut at this year's Academy Awards her style statement impressed several while also irking a few.

Activist Shaniera Akram, who is also the wife of Pakistan cricket great Wasim Akram, also shared her take on Malala's attendance at the Oscars.



"Malala looking like an absolute boss Queen at [the Academy Awards 2023]," she captioned Malala's red carpet picture which she posted on her Instagram handle.

Malala’s silver gown had long sleeves and cinched detail on one side of the waist while the highlight of her dress was her accessories.



Keeping it simple, the 25-year-old paired her dress with pendant earrings in platinum, a silver diamond ring and a gold ring. She wore minimal makeup and completed her look with a pop of red on her lips.



Her husband, Asser Malik, opted for a dark tuxedo with a white shirt. Malala attended the film's biggest awards as the executive producer for the Oscar-nominated short documentary, Stranger at the Gate

Malala's movie was nominated in the Best Documentary Short Film category. The 29-minute-long film is about a former US Marine who goes to war and is deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.