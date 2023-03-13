Malala Yousafzai's Oscar outfit: Who designed the glittering dress?

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai poses for the camera at the 95th Annual Academy Awards. — Instagram/ @ralphlauren

Education activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has been the talk of the town since yesterday as she made her debut at the Oscars.



The youngest Nobel prize recipient stepped onto the golden carpet at this year's Academy Awards with her husband, Asser Malik, in a silver sequinned gown with an attached headscarf.

It was learnt that Malala’s dress was a custom Ralph Lauren gown. Lauren is an American fashion designer, philanthropist, and billionaire businessman, best known for the Ralph Lauren Corporation, a global multibillion-dollar enterprise.

Malala’s silver gown had long sleeves and cinched detail on one side of the waist while the highlight of her dress was her accessories. Keeping it simple, the 25-year-old paired her dress with pendant earrings in platinum, a silver diamond ring and a gold ring. She wore minimal makeup and completed her look with a pop of red on her lips.



Meanwhile, Malik opted for a dark tuxedo with a white shirt. Malala attended the film's biggest awards as the executive producer for the Oscar-nominated short documentary, Stranger at the Gate.

Taking to Instagram, Malala said that she wanted her dress to represent the message of her film Stranger at the Gate and embody hope.

"It was all a dream I wanted my dress to represent the message of our film @strangeratthegate and embody hope. Thank you so much to the brilliant team that helped bring my vision to life," wrote the activist.

In addition to her advocacy work, Malala has also been involved in producing films that promote education and social justice. Her Oscar-nominated documentary short is just one example of the powerful storytelling that she has brought to the screen.

