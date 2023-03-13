 
‘The Woman King' director reacts to being called 'the lady director'

Oscar-nominated The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood was the subject of an EW story revealing the frank opinions of four unidentified Oscars voters, which has caused a lot outrage.

The article quotes an anonymous experienced actor talking about The Woman King, starring Viola Davis.

“When they get in trouble for not giving Viola Davis an award, it’s like, no, sweetheart, you didn’t deserve it. We voted, and we voted for the five we thought were best,” he said in the article.

“It’s not fair for you to start suddenly beating a frying pan and say [they're] ignoring Black people. They’re really not, they’re making an effort. Maybe there was a time 10 years ago when they were, but they have, of all the high-profile things, been in the forefront of wanting to be inclusive. Viola Davis and the lady director need to sit down, shut up, and relax. You didn’t get a nomination — a lot of movies don’t get nominations. Viola, you have one or two Oscars, you’re doing fine.”

Replying to the article, Gina wrote on Twitter: “I will now answer to ‘that lady director’ and ‘that lady director’ only.”

The Woman King, directed by Prince-Bythewood and starring Viola Davis, is based on the true events that took place during the 18th and 19th centuries in the African Kingdom of Dahomey. 

