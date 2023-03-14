 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle labelled 'embarrassment to themselves'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received fresh backlash for their alleged "attention-seeking" stunts.

A royal commentator has labelled the Duke and Duchess of Sussex an 'embarrassment to themselves'.

Dan Wootton has slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over promoting their children's royal titles, claiming they have lost their "last remaining vestige of dignity."

"This is an attention-seeking couple, they are, I think now, just an embarrassment to themselves," Wootton told Sky News host Peta Credlin.

The move last week sparked major controversy as the Sussexes continue to distance themselves from the Royal Family, following months of intense media coverage.

The TV presenter lashed out at Meghan and Harry for going from "farcical to pathetic".

He continued: "Do you think it's now time that maybe we just start feeling sorry for this embarrassing couple, who have stripped away their last remaining vestige of dignity over the past week."

Wootton also slammed them as "attention seeking couple" given they spent years persuading fans that the Royal Family were a "backwards organisation that should have no place in modern society."

"They were a laughing stock in America, and what they have proven is that all of the rhetoric around the Royal Family, and the institution being wrong for society is not something they actually believe," he added.

The royal expert wen on saying: "They just want to be King and Queen, and if they cant be, they'll try and bring it down."

